FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,117,000 after acquiring an additional 79,209 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 72,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,917 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $135.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

