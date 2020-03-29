FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Issued By KeyCorp

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLPH. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of DLPH stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $915.80 million, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.46.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

