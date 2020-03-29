FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Reduced by KeyCorp

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dana in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NYSE:DAN opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

