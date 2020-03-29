FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Merchants Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Merchants in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. First Merchants has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick acquired 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,437 shares of company stock worth $622,697. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 376.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

