FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Lowered by Analyst

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2021 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of LEA opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $159.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.07.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,455,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

