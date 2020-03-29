FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.22 million.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.92.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$4.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.41. The stock has a market cap of $440.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,640.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

