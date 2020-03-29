FY2020 EPS Estimates for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Lifted by Analyst

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TFS Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

TFSL opened at $15.09 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

