FY2020 EPS Estimates for Veoneer Inc Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Veoneer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.55) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.35). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

NYSE VNE opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 26.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,413,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 244,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veoneer by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Veoneer by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.