FY2023 Earnings Estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $4.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.99. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WST. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

NYSE:WST opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.