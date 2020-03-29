Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 985.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 99,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,629 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,905.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

