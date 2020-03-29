Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 19,500 Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at $548,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $1.59 on Friday. Neuronetics Inc has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

