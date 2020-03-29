Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 950 Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,049,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,634,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

NYSE PANW opened at $162.54 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

