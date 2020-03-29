Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

VAC stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $131.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

