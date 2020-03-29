Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,336 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on 3D Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.