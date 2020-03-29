Gabelli Funds LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 18,314,510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 9,572,392 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 253,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 166,370 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 950,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the period.

NAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

