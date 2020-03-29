Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27,000 Stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCP. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE JCP opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. J C Penney Company Inc has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

