Gabelli Funds LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $5.32 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

