Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $347,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAXR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

MAXR opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $665.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

