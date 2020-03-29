Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BOX by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 891,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 789,408 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5,646.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 661,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 649,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after purchasing an additional 403,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $4,621,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $13.42 on Friday. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

