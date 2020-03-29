Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Opko Health from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,390.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,537,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,859. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

