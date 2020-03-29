Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 533,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $866.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

