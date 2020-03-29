Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 819,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 117,245 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Barclays raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.