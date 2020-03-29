Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

