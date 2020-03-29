Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGH. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

LEGH opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,256,667 shares in the company, valued at $50,445,771.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $107,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,230,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $513,444. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.