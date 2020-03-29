Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 34,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 880,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PCG opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($13.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

