Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,393 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 367,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 229,660 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 549.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $1,511,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

