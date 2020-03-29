Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $39,000 Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LJPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LJPC. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 81,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $547,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996. Corporate insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 505.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

