Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX opened at $21.80 on Friday. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Gentex by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $16,050,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.