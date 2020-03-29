Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Genworth Financial earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Genworth Financial’s score:

A number of analysts have commented on GNW shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

