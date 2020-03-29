George Watt Purchases 102,000 Shares of SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) Stock

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) insider George Watt bought 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,708.76).

SpaceandPeople stock opened at GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.34. The company has a market cap of $927,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. SpaceandPeople Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16 ($0.21).

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

