Gibson Energy’s (GBNXF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wood & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Gibson Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

