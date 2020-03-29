Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GILT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $11,426,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,960,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

