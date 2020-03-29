Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,680 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 65,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

