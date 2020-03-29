Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, 1,995,679 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,456,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 693,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 106,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

