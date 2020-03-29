GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Down 10.8%

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) shares were down 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.49, approximately 558,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 436,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $734.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at $49,899.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross acquired 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,560.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 168,087 shares of company stock worth $2,618,585. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GMS by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GMS by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

