Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 255,212 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 272.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of FirstCash worth $28,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $669,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

