Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Bank Ozk worth $28,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after acquiring an additional 163,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 204,240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of OZK opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

