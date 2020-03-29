Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,434,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $28,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,318,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ARLP opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Alliance Resource Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

