Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $28,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,596,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,162 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,864,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,803,000 after purchasing an additional 124,232 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

