Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of IPG Photonics worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.16.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.