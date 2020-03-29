Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,784 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $28,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after buying an additional 2,665,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after buying an additional 3,913,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Genpact by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after buying an additional 641,383 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,712,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Genpact by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,101,000 after buying an additional 108,214 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on G shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

