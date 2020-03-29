Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.02 Million Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,568 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of BMC Stock worth $27,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,519,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000.

BMCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $16.52 on Friday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

