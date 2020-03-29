Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.66 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,625 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. China International Capital lowered Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.