Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.76 Million Stock Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Retail Properties of America worth $27,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAI. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

