Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.77 Million Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.12% of Dorman Products worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $9,745,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $4,248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dorman Products by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 269,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $52.46 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.98 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

