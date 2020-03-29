Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $28.23 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Pinduoduo worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,937,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,958,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $45.25.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

