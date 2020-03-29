Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $28.67 Million Stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,961 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 183,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Performance Food Group worth $28,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.