Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.12 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.11% of Integer worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Integer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.83. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

