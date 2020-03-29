Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 183,199 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $27,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Insulet by 244,300.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Insulet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Insulet by 26.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.95. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

