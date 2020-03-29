Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 109,538 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Autoliv worth $29,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. Autoliv’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

